Knights and Samsundar successful at Special Olympics Bocce

May 27, 2024

Keston Knights and Daniel SamSundar stand atop the podium after Gold in the Doubles.

Kaieteur Sports – Local Bocce players Keston Knights and Daniel Samundar were in fine form when they represented Guyana at the Caribbean Special Olympics Bocce Event in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Guyana’s team competed in the singles category and saw Knights winning a Gold medal after overcoming his opponent from Belize in division 4.

Keston Knights (centre) won the Singles Gold medal for Guyana

Daniel Samundar claimed silver against his opponents from Belize and Barbados in the singles.

In the doubles, Knights and Samsundar came together on Saturday to push Guyana to a commanding win against Belize in a 10 – 2 finale. Earlier, they played and defeated St Lucia.

The event also included a Coaching and Officiating Certification Training and a Caribbean Special Olympics meeting was hosted too.

The program commenced on May 22nd and concluded on Sunday.

The three-man team is led by Head of Special Olympics Guyana, Wilton Spencer.

The head of the delegation said he was heartened by the performances of the Guyanese players against their regional counterparts.

 

 

