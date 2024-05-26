YBG Season II Tertiary Basketball League

UG, LTI and GTI pick up Round Two wins

Kaieteur Sports – Season Two of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League continued Sunday last at the National Gymnasium with an exciting triple-header, featuring victories by the University of Guyana, Linden Technical Institute, and Government Technical Institute in the second round of play.

In Game 1, the University of Guyana (UG) edged out the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) in a thrilling finish, winning 50-49 at the buzzer. UG’s Malachi Grimmond had a standout performance, scoring 23 points and making 4 steals. Jushawn Bailey was a force on both ends of the court, adding 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals, securing the narrow victory for UG. GSA’s Shannon Wilson and Vivlan Bowling contributed 19 points and 12 points, respectively, in a valiant effort.

The intensity continued as Linden Technical Institute (LTI) dominated Upper Corentyne Combined (UCC) with a 22-point victory, finishing the game 39-17. LTI’s scoring was led by Neil Marks, who tallied 11 points and 6 rebounds, while Stephen George added 7 points and 4 rebounds. Despite UCC’s efforts, no player reached double figures; Adrian King and Fredrick Lashley each managed 6 points.

In the final game of the night, Government Technical Institute (GTI) stormed New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) with a commanding 63-35 win. Peter Langevine was the standout performer, posting a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Martin Edwards chipped in with 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Delmar Grant contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds. NATI’s offense struggled, with Aberone Collins, Jared Dainty, and Antwone Nelson all scoring in single digits as GTI’s defense shut them down.

The tournament continues today, May 26, starting at 5:00 PM.