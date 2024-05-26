PNCR dismantles North American Region leadership for ignoring Executive Committee directives

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has taken decisive action to restructure its operations in the United States, following persistent non-compliance by its North American Region (NAR) with directives from the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and General Council (GC).

Party Leader Aubrey Norton this past week at a party press conference had confirmed the restructuring decision and the election of a new Steering Committee without disclosing any reasons.

In a memorandum issued by PNCR General Secretary Dawn Hastings, seen by this publication, dated May 13 last, it was disclosed that despite the CEC and GC providing extensive guidance to NAR executives on various operational complaints, NAR consistently ignored these directives.

This, Hastings in the memo said, included failing to adhere to earlier guidance that required NAR to operate in accordance with the PNCR Constitution and to function separately under its 501(c) status.

According to Hastings’ missive, on December 15, 2023 the CEC issued a letter to NAR, mandating compliance within 14 days concerning recognized party groups in the USA. NAR did not comply and proceeded to conduct elections and hold a regional conference in defiance of the CEC and GC’s instructions.

As a result, the CEC convened a meeting on April 23, 2024, to address these issues. The outcomes of this meeting were communicated in a formal letter, outlining several key decisions including the revocation of NAR’s Status.

It was explained that the CEC determined that NAR’s failure to comply with the CEC and GC’s decisions meant it no longer represented the interests of the PNCR. As such, Hastings said NAR is no longer authorized to operate as a PNCR region in the USA.

Additionally, as had been indicated by Norton, the CEC decided to engage with USA-based party groups to form a Steering Committee responsible for managing PNCR affairs and organizing a regional conference.

This is in addition to the prohibition of use of the party’s name in any future activities.

Hastings in speaking to the nullification of ‘Unauthorized Elections’ indicated that the PNCR leadership declared that the elections and conference conducted by NAR were unauthorized, rendering their results null and void.

To this end it was noted that a meeting with the leadership of PNCR and USA-based groups resulted in the election of a Steering Committee led by Derrick Lawrence and that this committee is tasked with engaging all party groups and coordinating activities in the USA.