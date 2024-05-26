Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man charged with Robbery Under Arms remanded

May 26, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A man accused of being part of a gang of men frequently robbing the residents of Herstelling, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) was on Friday remanded to prison.

Remanded: Leon Alvin Junior

Remanded: Leon Alvin Junior

Police identified him as 20-year-old Leon Alvin Junior of Lot 186 Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

Junior was arrested on Monday for an alleged robbery under arms and appeared before Magistrate Judy Ann Latchman at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

It is alleged that Junior robbed Parbatie Singh on May 15 of three cell phones and other items totalling $79,000 at Forth Bridge Herstelling, EBD.

He pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Application for bail was denied and he was remanded until June 16, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

All-round Chase, effective Motie seal WI series win over SA

All-round Chase, effective Motie seal WI series win over SA

May 26, 2024

(Cricinfo) – West Indies sealed the three-match T20I series against South Africa, with a match to spare, and successfully defended 208 in front of enthusiastic Sabina Park supporters. With all...
Read More
Amsterdam out of final Olympic Qualifier tournament

Amsterdam out of final Olympic Qualifier...

May 26, 2024

YBG Season II Tertiary Basketball League

YBG Season II Tertiary Basketball League

May 26, 2024

LABA Senior Club C/ships bounces off tonight

LABA Senior Club C/ships bounces off tonight

May 26, 2024

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

May 25, 2024

Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand

Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic...

May 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]