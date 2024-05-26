Man charged with Robbery Under Arms remanded

Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A man accused of being part of a gang of men frequently robbing the residents of Herstelling, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) was on Friday remanded to prison.
Police identified him as 20-year-old Leon Alvin Junior of Lot 186 Laing Avenue, Georgetown.
Junior was arrested on Monday for an alleged robbery under arms and appeared before Magistrate Judy Ann Latchman at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
It is alleged that Junior robbed Parbatie Singh on May 15 of three cell phones and other items totalling $79,000 at Forth Bridge Herstelling, EBD.
He pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Application for bail was denied and he was remanded until June 16, 2024.
