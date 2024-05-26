Amsterdam out of final Olympic Qualifier tournament

Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
– Joel Williamson in action today
Kaieteur Sports – Desmond Amsterdam saw his Paris Olympics dream come to an end yesterday in Thailand following his unanimous decision defeat against Cristian Javier Pinales.
Facing his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Amsterdam received a 27-30 score from judges Geoff Cannell, Paola Falorni, Atsuo Fujisaku, Nelka Shiromala Thampu, and Pavlo Vasylynchuk.
Meanwhile, Joel Williamson enters the ring today to face Mauritius’s Louis Richarno Colin in the 63.5kg category round-of-32.
It will be a tough match-up for Williamson, facing Colin, who won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold at the All-African Games. Colin also competed at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tomorrow, Emanuel Pompey and Georgii Kushitashvili of Georgia will meet in the men’s 92kg round-of-16.
Keevin Allicock moved one step closer to returning to the Olympics with a third-round stoppage win over Guatemala’s Jose Felipe in the round of 32 at the final World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.
Referee Alisher Palvanov stopped the fight one minute and 29 seconds into the third round, allowing Allicock to advance to the round of 16, where he will face Turkey’s Batuhan Çiftçi on Tuesday.
Çiftçi defeated Mohamad Mehdi Sahak of Afghanistan via unanimous decision. Like Allicock, Çiftçi also competed at the Tokyo Olympics.
