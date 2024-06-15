Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast returns on August 3

Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2024 Sports
– finals set for August 25 at the National Stadium
Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast, a fast-paced cricket tournament, is gearing up for its second season, bowling off on August 3 with the other playing dates being August 4, 11 and 25.
This follows a highly successful inaugural edition in 2023, and Kares Engineering has secured the title sponsorship once more.
The tournament will feature 32 of Guyana’s top Tapeball teams, battling for a shot at the G$1.5 million first-place prize and national bragging rights.
The runners-up will pocket $500,000, and the two losing semi-finalists will get $250,000 each.
The stakes are raised this year, with the much-anticipated semi-finals, finals, and Cricket for Charity match scheduled for August 25 at the National Stadium.
This exhibition match will likely feature President Dr. Irfaan Ali again along with prominent figures in Government and private sector.
John Ramsingh, Co-Director of FL Sport, the tournament organizer, expressed excitement for a competitive season.
“The 2023 edition exceeded expectations with overwhelming support from players, fans, and the National Stadium crowd,” he said in a press release. “We aim to surpass those numbers and deliver another exceptional tournament.”
While expansion was considered, organizers have opted to maintain the 32-team format with a straight knockout structure for 2024.
However, plans are underway to introduce qualifying zones with increased corporate backing, potentially opening the door for wider participation in future editions.
The tournament has already garnered international interest, with teams from Pakistan, Dominica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago expressing a desire to compete. Some of these teams might join the fray as early as 2025.
Building on the success of last year’s live streaming, matches from the quarter-finals onwards will once again be available on various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, the FL Sport website, and cable television through a partnership with ENet.
This allows fans to enjoy the action from anywhere while providing valuable exposure for sponsors.
The 2023 edition attracted thousands of online viewers, particularly for the Cricket for Charity match streamed on President Ali’s Facebook page.
The President’s initiative successfully raised over G$20 million for Guyanese charities, and organizers hope to exceed this amount with continued corporate support.
Teams interested in participating can find registration details in the coming days on the One Guyana T10 Blast Facebook page. The registration fee is G$25,000.
Beyond the top cash prize, individual accolades will be awarded for Player of the Final, Most Wickets, Most Runs, and Most Valuable Player.
Last year, Eccles All-Stars emerged victorious, defeating V-Net Vipers in the final. Team Corruption and Tarmac were the losing semi-finalists.
The Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast promises another exciting season of cricket, showcasing Guyana’s talent while fostering a spirit of community through the Charity match.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 15, 2024– Green Machine to battle T&T on June 22 in must-win game By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Green Machine will face Trinidad and Tobago at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp...
Jun 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – As is now public knowledge, the United States government has imposed sanctions against two members... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]