Final round robin matches in LABA Senior League tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Jun 15, 2024 Sports

Raiders win against Flames, 44-33, in latest result

Kaieteur Sports – The Retrieve Raiders won their latest game in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s (LABA) Senior League tournament round robin play segment against Block 22 Flames, 44-33, and the final set of matches in this preliminary round will be played tonight (Saturday) at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.

The double header starts at 6.00pm when home team Amelia’s Ward Jets take on Block 22 Flames and at 8.00pm Central Mackenzie Kings clash with point leaders Victory Valley Royals.

Block 22 Flames lost for the second game against Raiders who led after the first quarter, 12-7, at half time, 25-20, and were ahead by ten points 34-24 at the end of the third period before winning, 44-33.

Shemar Savoury was their best shoot with 15 points and John Anthony got eight points for the Raiders.

Leron Joseph and Jonathan Clarke both registered eight points in the losing cause for the Flames.

Royals are on nine points from three wins, Raiders with two wins and two losses for eight points, Jets with seven points after two wins and one defeat, Flames are on five points after one win and two losses, and Kings still to win a game from three matches played and they have three points.

Former Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation President Nigel Hinds, through the Nigel Hinds Financial Services Group donated $200,000 to assist with the promotion of this LABA club championship.

The winners will get $100,000, losing finalist $75,000, third place finisher $50,000 and fourth place team $25,000.

The semifinals will be determined after tonight’s final group of matches are played.

