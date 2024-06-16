Mother questions daughter’s brain tumour diagnosis after autopsy reveals she died of cerebral cyst

Kaieteur News – A grieving mother has raised concerns about the accuracy of her daughter’s brain tumour diagnosis after an autopsy report revealed that the mother of two died of a cerebral cyst.

The results of the autopsy were revealed days after 31-year-old DeAndra Liverpool died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was diagnosed and being treated for a brain tumour.

Her aggrieved mother, Diane London, a resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown has since raised concerns about the way her daughter was treated at the public hospital facility.

She revealed that her daughter died on Monday while being treated at GPHC.

The hospital has since issued a press release in response to social media posts by a relative of the deceased woman who accused the hospital’s staff of the institution of malpractice.

In the release, GPHC denied the allegations and essentially blamed the woman for not following the doctor’s orders.

However, London says that hospital’s statement only served to raise her suspicion even more.

“The [hospital] statement claims that my daughter did not use prescribed medications, which was prescribed by GPHC… that is a lie. All medications prescribed were used as directed,” the woman said in a statement on Friday rebutting the hospital’s assertions.

London said among other things that the hospital claimed that the doctor had ordered her daughter to do tests that were not done.

“That is a lie. We did all the tests required. However, the pap smear and mammogram tests were delayed since they had to be done at a private institution,” she said adding that she was unable to proceed with the treatment prescribed by the doctor since she could not afford the $5M fee.

Additionally, the woman said that despite GPHC claim that a thorough investigation was conducted, she was never contacted.

Further, the distraught woman said that though GPHC listed her daughter’s condition as high risk, ‘Urgent’ was never written on any of the requested tests.

“It took us weeks to complete them and get the results,” she said as she pointed to a number of discrepancies in the GPHC’s statement. The woman explained that the hospital listed her daughter’s case as high risk but at the same time in its press release also said she was neurologically stable.

Additionally, the aggrieved mother said that after the doctor referred her daughter to his clinic at GPHC, it took her one approximately one month for her daughter to see him, and another month for the tests he requested to be done and another month to the surgery date.

“However, I was told my daughter’s case is not urgent by [the doctor], how can they now claim it was high risk and urgent? If my daughter’s case was urgent and high risk, how can it take 3 months for surgery to occur?” the woman questioned.

She continued, “I also wish to state that [the doctor] informed me that my daughter had a rare case of tumour and that he had never experienced what she had, yet in the press release, GPHC claims that the surgery could have been performed at GPHC even though they have no knowledge of her case.”

Given the circumstances, the mother is of the view that her daughter was wrongly diagnosed.

“She was diagnosed with a brain tumour while her autopsy shows it was a cerebral cyst. NONE of the medications given to my daughter were classified as antibiotic, which can be used to treat a cerebral cyst,” London said.

She continued: “She was prescribed dexamethasone, which is a steroid for swelling, itching, and allergic reactions. She was also prescribed phenyrion, which is a medication for seizures and epilepsy. The third medication was paracetamol for pain.”