Afghanistan reach Super 8s and eliminate NZ by beating PNG

BBC Sport – Afghanistan are through to the T20 World Cup Super 8s after beating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in Trinidad, eliminating New Zealand in the process.

After bowling out Papua New Guinea for 95, Afghanistan were made to work early in the chase but Gulbadin Naib’s unbeaten 49 got them over the line.

Gulbadin was the only batter to really find any rhythm on a tricky surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, hitting four fours and two sixes in his 36-ball knock.

Seamers Fazalhaq Farooqi (3-16) and Naveen-ul-Haq (2-4) did the damage for Afghanistan as three wickets in four balls left Papua New Guinea reeling at 12-3 early in the third over.

The Barramundis did not help themselves with four run-outs in the innings but having been 50-7, wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga made 27 to somewhat improve the situation.

Conditions prevented Afghanistan from reaching their target as quickly as they might have wanted but Gulbadin finished it in style, smashing a six to complete a third straight win for Rashid Khan’s side with 29 balls to spare.

The result also confirms that New Zealand, who have reached the semi-finals in each of the last three T20 tournaments and were beaten finalists in 2021, will not progress from Group C.

Kane Williamson’s side were thrashed by Afghanistan in their opening game then lost to West Indies in their second match meaning the Black Caps will exit a World Cup before the last four for the first time since 2014.

Afghanistan bowlers set the tone

After proving themselves to be real contenders in their first two games, Afghanistan quickly took control after choosing to bowl first.

Papua New Guinea had made a reasonable start but that all changed with the run-out of captain Assad Vala in the second over, attempting to get back for a third run.

Farooqi then took two wickets in two balls to start the third over, finding first the outside edge then the inside to dismiss Lega Siaka and Sese Bau, and Afghanistan were away.

Naveen castled Hiri Hiri with his first ball and then knocked over opener Tony Ura to leave Papua New Guinea five down before the end of the powerplay.

Doriga and Alei Nao put on 38 later in the innings to drag their side towards three figures but even on a challenging surface, 95 was never going to overly trouble Afghanistan.

They did suffer an early scare in the chase, falling to 22-2 in the third over, but soon moved past that with Gulbadin leading them to victory as he shared an unbroken stand of 46 with Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan move back to the top of Group C, ahead of co-hosts West Indies on net run-rate, and top spot will be decided when the sides meet in St Lucia on Tuesday.

‘Run-out was a bit lazy’ – reaction

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan: “Feeling great to qualify for the next round. It’s been a great effort from the boys from game one and most importantly we have adjusted to the conditions very quickly. That is very pleasing to me.

“Someone like Fazalhaq [Farooqi] who is attacking every ball gives us a great base as a bowling unit. It helps us in the middle overs if you get a couple of early wickets. Even if the batter is attacking you, you have to attack as well.”

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala: “They’re a really good side and we gave them four wickets with run-outs. My run-out especially was a bit lazy and put the next two batsmen in to face the in-form bowler.

“[Batting] has been challenging, not just for us but every team in the Caribbean. We spoke about trying to give ourselves a chance, spend some time in the middle and then launch later but unfortunately we couldn’t execute.”

Sports: Afghanistan 101 for 3 (Naib 49*, Kamea 1-16) beat Papua New Guinea 95 (Doriga 27, Farooqi 3-16, Naveen 2-4) by seven wickets.