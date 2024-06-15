ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football Round of 16 unfolds today at MoE

Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football tournament, organized by Petra, will escalate to the electrifying Round of 16 stages today. The Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue will be the battleground for 15 gripping matches, starting at 10:00AM.
The Boys division has been a showcase of stellar performances and remarkable finishes. Bartica and Tree Mile have emerged as formidable contenders, each securing impressive 5-0 victories in the opening round against L’Adventure and VYC Academy, respectively. The competition intensified in the second round with several drawn matches, setting the stage for a thrilling third round. Notable performances include Leonora Secondary’s 4-2 triumph over VYC and Christ Church’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over President’s College.
The Girls division, however, has been the highlight of the tournament, with standout performances led by Veronica Chatta and the Santa Rosa Girls team. Chatta has been nothing short of sensational, netting a staggering 16 goals across three group matches. Defending champions Waramuri Top have also made a strong statement in the 2024 competition, achieving three dominant wins. Their campaign began with an 8-0 demolition of the Institute of Excellence, followed by back-to-back 7-0 victories over Christ Church and Carmel Secondary.
The action-packed day will kick off with Abram Zuil taking on Bartica Secondary in the Girls division, while the Boys division will see defending champions Bartica Boys face off against St John’s. Another must-watch clash features Marian Academy going head-to-head with East Ruimveldt girls, alongside the Santa Rosa versus Christ Church showdown. The Boys division will also witness West Ruimveldt battling Leonora Secondary and Santa Rosa clashing with Wismar Christianburg.
Later in the day, the action is expected to heighten with more exciting encounters involving Cotton Field, Tucville, New Amsterdam, Carmel, Hope Chase, South Ruimveldt, Bush Lot, President’s College, West Minster, West Demerara, and Dolphin Secondary.
The tournament is meticulously coordinated by the Petra Organisation, with invaluable support from sponsors like DDL Pepsi, Stena Drilling, and MVP Sports. The event is held under the approval of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
