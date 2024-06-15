Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

2nd Annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship set for July 5

Jun 15, 2024 Sports

The second edition of the GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship will tee off next month, July 5.

The second edition of the GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship will tee off next month, July 5.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) yesterday confirmed the second annual National Junior Golf Drive, Chip, Putt Championship, set to tee off on July 5, 2024.

According to GGA president Aleem Hussain during an Interview yesterday at the Nexgen Golf Academy, Woolford Avenue, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than the first.

With thousands of young players from across the country being introduced to golf through the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts programme, which began in September 2023; last year’s successful tournament got off to brilliant start.

Among last year’s key sponsors; DDL Savannah Milk, Guyana Tourism Authority, Sterling Products, Sunshine Snacks, Guyana Beverages Inc., Tristone Auto, Sylvie’s Industrial Solutions, Praetorian Executive Security, Party Castle, KFC, Giftland Mall and Toolsie Persaud Ltd, more support is expected for this year.

In 2024, over 300 young players from all over Guyana are expected to compete for individual and school honours.

The competition will feature three age groups: Under 13, Under 15, and Under 18. Prizes will be awarded to the top three schools and the top five male and female players. Additionally, scouts will be present to identify potential candidates for the National Team.

The championship is free for all participants, with trophies, snacks, meals, and water provided by our generous sponsors.

To participate, players must register by June 30th by calling 645-0944 or emailing their information to [email protected].

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GRFU forced to move ‘crucial’ RAN 15’s match to Ayanganna Ground

GRFU forced to move ‘crucial’ RAN 15’s match to Ayanganna

Jun 15, 2024

– Green Machine to battle T&T on June 22 in must-win game By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Green Machine will face Trinidad and Tobago at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp...
Read More
ESM-KFC Summer Showdown Table Tennis tournament officially launched

ESM-KFC Summer Showdown Table Tennis tournament...

Jun 15, 2024

GYBSI, DHL support AAG Senior Championships

GYBSI, DHL support AAG Senior Championships

Jun 15, 2024

USA qualify for Super 8s as Pakistan are eliminated

USA qualify for Super 8s as Pakistan are...

Jun 15, 2024

Afghanistan reach Super 8s and eliminate NZ by beating PNG

Afghanistan reach Super 8s and eliminate NZ by...

Jun 15, 2024

2nd Annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship set for July 5

2nd Annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive,...

Jun 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]