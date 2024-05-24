Gov’t committed to enhancing aviation infrastructure – Min. Indar

Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Attending the meeting (from left to right) were the ICAO Council President Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, Director General, GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret'd) Egbert Field, ICAO Secretary General, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar and ICAO South American Regional Director, Mr. Fabio Rabani

Kaieteur News – During the ongoing Future Aviation Forum (FAF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Minister Deodat Indar and the Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, met with the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, and the Secretary General of ICAO, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar. This engagement was aimed at providing an update on Guyana’s progress towards compliance with ICAO’s standards and the need for continued collaboration in aviation development.

Minister Indar emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing aviation infrastructure and ensuring compliance with ICAO standards. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining high safety and security standards in the aviation sector and expressed Guyana’s willingness to collaborate with the ICAO to achieve these goals.

President Sciacchitano and Secretary General Salazar commended Guyana for its continued efforts to improve aviation capabilities and underscored the significance of adhering to ICAO standards for the global aviation community. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual cooperation between Guyana and ICAO.

