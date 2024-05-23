Security guard shoots man over alleged stolen bicycle

Latest update May 23rd, 2024 11:41 AM
May 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, involving a 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old security guard.
The incident occurred at around 14:50hrs.
The security guard has been identified as Hamilton Clarke. Clarke, of Lot 47 Walcott Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), is an employee of Sheriff Security Service. The other victim, Carl Cato, is from Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Cato informed the police inspector who arrived on the scene at 15:00h that he was heading home on his bicycle on Carmichael Street when Clarke approached him and accused him of stealing the bicycle he was riding. Shortly after accusing the victim, Clarke shot him in his left foot just below the knee.
Clarke told the inspector that on May 14, 2024, his colleague (Harry) lost his bicycle at Assuria Insurance Company on Carmichael Street. While Clarke was on duty that day, he observed Cato riding Harry’s bicycle. He approached Cato and informed him that the bicycle he was riding belonged to his colleague.
At that moment, Clarke was armed with a .32 Taurus pistol (serial number ACA 442867) and had 10 live matching rounds in his right hand. As he attempted to take the bicycle away from Cato, a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, Cato attempted to disarm Clarke, resulting in a shot being fired and Cato being injured.
Cato was taken to the GPHC, where he is presently receiving medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.
Meanwhile, police said the inspector found one spent .32 shell at the scene of the incident. The area is currently being canvassed for CCTV cameras.
Hamilton was arrested, and the firearm, ammunition, spent shell, and bicycle were seized and lodged.
Investigations are ongoing.
