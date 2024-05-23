First Lady lights up Hope Children’s Home as ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour continues

Kaieteur Sports – First Lady of Guyana Arya Ali spent some quality time with the kids from the Hope Children’s Home as part of Guyana’s leg of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.

Yesterday’s event featured a number of youngsters as well as Local tournament ambassadors including Ramnaresh Sarwan, Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Tevin Imlach among other players; yesterday at State House.

The First Lady spent time with the children, who were shown a wonderful day as they got the opportunity to interact with the players while seeing the trophy up close.

The children were all smiles as they were treated to a grand time while being encouraged with words from the First Lady.

Meanwhile, the trophy tour continues today Thursday with the visit to the St. George’s Cathedral from 13:00h followed by a ride along the Kingston Seawalls from 17:00h.