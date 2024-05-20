Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Swag, Bullets, Spaniards seal quarterfinal berths

May 20, 2024 Sports

A scene from the Silver Bullets (red) and DC Ballers encounter at the Christianburg hardcourt

Guinness Greatest of the Street C/ship… Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Three-time defending champions Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets, and Spaniards advanced to the quarterfinal round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition continued on Saturday evening at the Christianburg hardcourt.

Swag Entertainment overcame Valley Side 1-0 with the help of a Shane Lucky strike. Likewise, the two-time winners, the Silver Bullets, edged the DC Ballers 1-0. Colwyn Drakes scored to separate the teams.

Similarly, the Spaniards downed Fearless 3-2. Shaka Lewis bagged a double, while Jamal Aikman netted once. For the loser, Devon Gilbert bagged a double.

In other results, YMCA downed Hardball Management 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 0-0. Also, Turf President squeaked past the Young Gunners 1-0. Kelroy Anthony recorded the only goal of the contest.

On the other hand, Excuse the Rush crushed the Top Strikers 5-1. The winner of the event will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is slated to commence during the month of August in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the second-place finisher will receive $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth-place finishers will pocket $300,000 and $250,000, respectively, and the corresponding trophy.

The event will resume on Wednesday at the same venue as the quarterfinal segment. Hardball Management qualified for the quarterfinal section as the best loser. Also, the Pro Ballers received a bye to the quarterfinal segment.

Complete Results

Game-1
Spaniards-3 vs. Fearless-2

Spaniards scorers
Shaka Lewis-2
Jamal Aikman-1

Fearless scorer
Devon Gilbert-2

 Game-2
Excuse the Rush-5 vs. Top Strikers-1

 Game-3
YMCA-0 3: YMCA-0 vs. Hardball Management-0
Hardball Management won 1-0 on penalty kicks

 Game-4
Turf President-1 vs. Young Gunners-0
Kelroy Anthony-1

 Game-5
DC Ballers-0 vs. Silver Bullets-1
Colwyn Drakes-1

 Game-6 
Swag Entertainment-1 vs. Valley Side-0
Shane Lucky-1

