Taxi driver identified as thief who broke into woman’s car

Kaieteur News – Swift work by police has led them to identify a suspect who on Wednesday afternoon allegedly broke into a woman’s car parked on Sheriff Street, Georgetown and stole a substantial amount of cash she had set aside to pay her bills.

The woman Atika Stephens, a single mother, recalled that the incident occurred on the vicinity of Mae’s School around 15:45 hrs. An eyewitness reportedly noted that the thief was driving around in a dark-grey Toyota 212 car and managed to note down the licence plate number, PPP 8752.

Stephens reported the matter to the Kitty Police Station and investigators quickly found out that the car was owned by a man living on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD). After learning this information, Stephens made a public post and he came forward to clear his name. He said that he was not the thief but rents his car to a taxi base.

The man took the owner of the base with him to the police station to identify the driver of the car during the time of the theft. Police were told that the driver was Brentol Charles.

Charles had been arrested for similar offences and other criminal activities. Police have issued a wanted bulletin for him and is advising anyone with information about his whereabouts to make contact with the nearest police station. Kaieteur News reported on Thursday that Stephens had gone to pick-up her daughter from Mae’s School when the thief struck.

It was raining at the time so she secured her vehicle with the handbag inside and ran quickly to get her daughter. “It happened within minutes”, the woman said as she recalled hearing her car alarm going off. She returned immediately to the car only to find out that someone had broken the window and stole her handbag containing the cash, her Samsung cell-phone, identification card, driver’s licence and bank cards.