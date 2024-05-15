Back to basic!

– NSC 3-stage cycle race returns to original starting point

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Independence Three Stage cycling road race will pedal off from its original starting point, following a meeting held yesterday between Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, and president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Horace Burrowes.

Scheduled for May 18-19, the race is sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC) and stands as the GCF’s flagship event on its annual calendar.

Previously, there were concerns raised by several of the country’s top clubs and cyclists who threatened to boycott the event, due to proposed alterations by the GCF to the route of the initial leg.

Traditionally, since its establishment in 1983, the first leg of the Three Stage race starts from Corriverton and concludes in New Amsterdam.

However, this year, the GCF had proposed starting the race from New Amsterdam, then proceeding to the Corentyne before returning to New Amsterdam for the finish.

On May 4, a group of cyclists, mainly from top local clubs, sent a letter to Burrowes expressing their disagreement with the proposed change to the first stage’s course.

Yesterday, the Director of Sport informed Kaieteur News that a meeting had been held with the GCF president, after which it was agreed that the race would revert to its original starting point.

The second leg starts from the Berbice Bridge and concludes at CARIFESTA Avenue, while the third and final stages pedal off from Kara Kara, Linden, to finish on Homestretch Avenue.

The GCF 3-Stage Race has consistently stood out on the sporting calendar, showcasing top cycling talent from both local and international arenas.

With three demanding stages, the race provides a formidable platform for riders to showcase their endurance, skill, and determination.

In last year’s edition, Phillip Clarke of Barbados claimed the top honours, accruing 35 points to narrowly surpass Guyana’s Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey, both with 34 points each.

Following closely were Robin Persaud (27), Alexander Leung (17), Emmanuel Gayral with 11 points, and Jorryn Simpson, also with 11 points, completing the top positions.