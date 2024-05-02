Workers must get a fair share of the “oil wealth” – GTU President says oil belongs to all Guyanese

Kaieteur News – With oil production ramping up offshore Guyana, President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Mark Lyte has made a call for workers to “get a fair share” from the country’s burgeoning oil industry.

The workers on Wednesday called attention to their plight with low wages and poor working conditions. They also used the Labour Day march and rally to urge better management of the country’s oil resources, with calls by union leaders for full protection from an oil spill and other concerns.

In Guyana, Labour Day celebrations began during the 1930s under the leadership of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow and his British Guiana Labour Union (BGLU). Notably, Labour Day was announced a national holiday on May 1, 1958 by then Minister of Labour Janet Jangan. As such, workers in Guyana have celebrated the holiday by marching in the streets throughout the districts, along with rallies addressed mainly by union leaders and others. On Wednesday workers braved the scorching sun to participate in their annual march. The procession kicked off at Parade Ground, Middle and Carmichael Street, around 8:30hrs, with workers marching under the theme: “Galvanizing and mobilizing for workers empowerment and equal share of oil wealth.” Some 11 unions participated in the Labour Day celebrations. These were: Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU); Guyana Trades Union Congress(GTUC); Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU); Guyana Post and Telecommunication Workers Union (GPTWU); General Workers Union( GWU); Union of Agricultural and Allied Workers (UAAW); Guyana Market Vendors Union (GMVU); Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GBGWU); Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU); Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) and Guyana Labour Union (GLU).

During the parade and march this publication observed several participants holding up placards bringing attention to several issues affecting this country. Among the placards were: “We demand full liability coverage from the ExxonMobil in case of an oil spill.” Another one stated, “Oil spill does kill.” Additionally one of the placards questioned, “Who will pay the cleanup cost in case of disaster? Guyanese tax payers??”

Moving forward, in relation to better wages for public servants, some of the placards highlighted: “Teachers are our children’s educator/ caregiver, invest is caring.” Another highlighted, “Domestic workers, say ‘NO’ to discrimination, ‘YES’ to decent work and decent pay.” “End exploitation against domestic workers now,” and “Domestic workers are real workers.”

Addressing workers at a rally held at the GTU Ground, Lyte underscored that the country’s wealth does not belong to only a select group. “The wealth of this country belongs to every Guyanese. Why treat us as third and second class citizens…we deserve a just piece of the pie, we must remind ourselves of our immense contribution,” he added.

Lyte outlined the vital role public servants play empowering the economy. “In spite of our dedication and hard work there are glaring inequalities that persist, this is unacceptable. Every worker, every employee of the state deserves dignity, safety and a fair share of the wealth…” Lyte said. Moreover, he emphasised that Guyanese must raise awareness among themselves and fight against social injustices. He remarked that the Unions have seen it fit to rally for more for workers, particularly from monies earned for the oil resources. “Our country is well positioned with adequate available resources to offer workers more than any other time in our history to offer workers a better package…yet we are told by the government that there is no space in the budget to pay us a livable wage,” Lyte stated.

The GTU President asserted that the presence of the workers at yesterday’s rally is an indication that they intend to move forward, not only on Labour Day, but whenever there is social injustice. “We have to take a stand,” he noted. This statement prompted applause from workers present who were in agreement. Lyte called on workers to stand together and work towards the vision of an equitable and impartial society, in which Guyanese can all benefit. He concluded that in order for public servants to take a step forward, “we must engage in dialogue, advocacy, and collective bargaining to bring about meaningful change…”