Truck-driver in Saffon Street fatal accident freed

Kaieteur News – A truck driver accused of causing a fatal accident on Saffon and Sussex Streets, Charlestown was on Thursday freed by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after an almost four-year-long trial.

Eric Kennedy was 23 years old when he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded for four months before he was finally released on $300,000 bail. His lawyer Bernard DaSilva after winning the case said, “After four years, Acting Chief Magistrate (Sherdel Issacs-Marcus) upheld my no case submission”.

At the time of the crash on May 25, 2020, Kennedy was the driver of a container truck that was turning right from Saffon Street onto Sussex Street when a speeding car crashed into its trailer.

The accident took place around 17:45hrs and later claimed the life of the front seat passenger, Terry Dhanraj, 23 of Ogle, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Police had reported that Dhanraj was a passenger of motor vehicle PSS 1314, which was being driven by Stephon Pearson. Pearson was proceeding north along Saffon Street allegedly at a fast rate before crashing into the truck’s trailer. Pearson was able to free himself from the wreckage but a badly injured Dhanraj remained trapped in the front seat.

Two ambulances arrived shortly after and took both men to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Dhanraj was said to be in a critical condition. As was feared, Dhanraj passed away on May 26, 2020, around 13:00hrs due to the extent of his injuries while Pearson was discharged from the hospital with a broken arm and multiple lacerations to the body.