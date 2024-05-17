Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Truck-driver in Saffon Street fatal accident freed

May 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A truck driver accused of causing a fatal accident on Saffon and Sussex Streets, Charlestown was on Thursday freed by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after an almost four-year-long trial.

Dead: Terry Dhanraj

Dead: Terry Dhanraj

Freed truck driver, Eric Kennedy

Freed truck driver, Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy was 23 years old when he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded for four months before he was finally released on $300,000 bail. His lawyer Bernard DaSilva after winning the case said, “After four years, Acting Chief Magistrate (Sherdel Issacs-Marcus) upheld my no case submission”.

At the time of the crash on May 25, 2020, Kennedy was the driver of a container truck that was turning right from Saffon Street onto Sussex Street when a speeding car crashed into its trailer.

The accident took place around 17:45hrs and later claimed the life of the front seat passenger, Terry Dhanraj, 23 of Ogle, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Police had reported that Dhanraj was a passenger of motor vehicle PSS 1314, which was being driven by Stephon Pearson. Pearson was proceeding north along Saffon Street allegedly at a fast rate before crashing into the truck’s trailer. Pearson was able to free himself from the wreckage but a badly injured Dhanraj remained trapped in the front seat.
Two ambulances arrived shortly after and took both men to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Dhanraj was said to be in a critical condition. As was feared, Dhanraj passed away on May 26, 2020, around 13:00hrs due to the extent of his injuries while Pearson was discharged from the hospital with a broken arm and multiple lacerations to the body.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

AAG can now send all its qualifiers to U20 World Championships

AAG can now send all its qualifiers to U20 World Championships

May 17, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Following recent developments and clarification from World Athletics, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will now be able to send all seven of its...
Read More
Coca-Cola, ICC team up to bring Real Magic for Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Coca-Cola, ICC team up to bring Real Magic for...

May 17, 2024

Stena Drilling throws support behind Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Football championship

Stena Drilling throws support behind...

May 17, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition underway

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden...

May 17, 2024

Bakewell renews long standing RHTYSC sponsorship

Bakewell renews long standing RHTYSC sponsorship

May 17, 2024

RHTYSC cricket teams host annual Jessica Sandia Mother’s Day programme

RHTYSC cricket teams host annual Jessica Sandia...

May 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]