CARICOM has shown maturity, growth over the years – President Ali

Kaieteur News – With democracy reigning, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has grown exponentially over the past years, managing to reap continuous success on the global scale in various areas.

This position was emphasised by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening during the book launch of ‘Caribbean Perspective’ which was written by long-standing Journalist, Sandra Ann Baptiste.

Delivering the feature address at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, President Ali noted that the book which outlines three decades of inter-regional development of CARICOM, shows how much work has been, and will continue to be put into the union.

“We are leading on climate in the global conversation. We are leading on forest in the global conversation and [on] finance. On peace, we are leading the conversation, and on reparative justice. Recently, we have found ourselves in the excellent position of ensuring, what many leaders in the past spoke of, that this region remains a region of democratic credentials,” the President stated.

The CARICOM chairman further encouraged his members to conduct and impose upon themselves the decision-making framework that will allow the body to continuously and permanently operate in an efficient manner.

Additionally, the head of state added that CARICOM each day gets closer to its goal of closely linking its member states either by way of transportation with the ongoing ferry service between Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, or the removal of trade barriers, and the common food security goals.

President Ali assured that the body will not be left behind as he will ensure that CARICOM works collectively to foster success. “I want to say very clearly that there is no other option to succeed and win. CARICOM will not lose and CARICOM will not be left behind. As a collective, we are going to confront the challenges of the past and the present. We are going to overcome those challenges and we are going to position CARICOM as the strongest block,” President Ali asserted.

The president posited that with contributions from former leaders, CARICOM has been able to expand its presence on the global scale, becoming an important stakeholder in growing the world’s economy. The country’s leader urged other Caribbean countries to not lose focus but to remain vigilant. He noted that they should keep crafting programmes and policies that will upkeep the steady growth of the community.

“The maturity of CARICOM has grown enormously. The collective attribute of CARICOM has grown enormously…It is this collective strength that we must deploy in the future to get greater respect,” the head-of-state stressed. Meanwhile, Baptiste, delivering remarks, said the work chronicled over the past three decades of the community’s rich experiences with regional integration. She explained that it also describes the concomitant challenges faced with unity within the union, and deals with very important topics within the bloc. The Journalist also said it is a breathtaking take on her life and journey following the development of CARICOM. She read excerpts of the book which was gifted to the attendees at the ceremony. At the ceremony were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and members of Diplomatic Corps. CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, members of CARICOM and other invitees were also present. (DPI)