Over 30 nursery schools in Berbice for rehabilitation

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will soon spend approximately $203,100,000 to rehabilitate over 30 nursery school buildings in Region Six. Some of the schools are located in Fryish, Bohemia, Reef, Belvedere, Albion, Williamsburg, Manchester, Whim, Port Mourant, Ankerville, and Rose Hall.

The projects were recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The Ministry of Education was this year allocated $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the tender process for the rehabilitation of schools across the country is ongoing. She said every effort is being made by the government to ensure the nation’s children are in a comfortable environment.

“In addition to building new schools what we are doing currently is repairing schools. The President has made it clear that he does not want any school to be without functioning washrooms and plumbing, electricity, a good roof where there is no leaking and [repairing] the dilapidated looking buildings. So across the country right now, the Ministry of Education is attempting to go out and receive bids for the repairs of all schools, nursery, primary and secondary,” Minister Manickchand told reporters.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Package 1 – rehabilitation of Bohemia and No. 1 Reef nursery schools in Region Six.

Package 2- rehabilitation of Fyrish Road, Fyrish Village and Belvedere Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 3- rehabilitation of Albion Front, Albion Back and Williamsburg Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 4 – rehabilitation of Port Mourant, Ankerville and Rose Hall Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 5 – rehabilitation of Alness Manchester, Whim, Bloomfield and Tain Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 6 – rehabilitation of Bush Lot and Nurney Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 7 – rehabilitation of Leeds, No. 7, Kiltearn and Phillippi Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 8 – rehabilitation of No. 56 and No. 54 Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 9 – rehabilitation of Babylon and No 60 Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 10 – rehabilitation of No. 69 and No. 67 Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 11 – rehabilitation of No. 77 Nursery School, Region Six.

Package 12 –rehabilitation of Princetown and No. 72 Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 13 – rehabilitation of No 79 and Springlands Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 14 – rehabilitation of Lochaber Primary and Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 15 – rehabilitation of Schepmoed and Line Path D Nursery Schools, Region Six.

Package 16 – rehabilitation of Gangaram and Bara Cara Primary and Nursery Schools, Region Six.