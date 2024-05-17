Govt. walks back on NIS requirement for UG loan write-off

– says NIS contributions, proof of employment not mandatory

Kaieteur News – Guyanese who have completed their studies at the University of Guyana (UG) are eligible for the $11 billion student relief programme being implemented by the government, regardless of whether they were employed and made a certain number of contributions to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

According to the Ministry of Finance, individuals must have graduated from a programme funded by the GoG Student Loan Agency. Additionally, they should have been employed or self-employed in Guyana for at least three years, as evidenced by a minimum of 156 contributions to the NIS after graduation.

However, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo clarified on Thursday that these requirements are not necessarily mandatory. He emphasised that students falling under these categories can still benefit from the programme, as the government aims to make it easier for students with outstanding loans to access relief without imposing restrictive conditions. “We want to make this easy for our people, our students who have outstanding loans. We don’t want to put in conditions that will minimise the impacts of this initiative,” he underlined at a press conference on Thursday.

Government initially announced on Monday that over 13,000 Guyanese are expected to receive $11 billion in student loan relief, saying this was in keeping with its manifesto promise of providing free tertiary education to Guyanese by 2025. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, made the announcement during a live broadcast on Monday. He said to be eligible, persons must have graduated in relation to the programme funded by the Government of Guyana’s Student Loan Agency. He said too that subsequent to graduation, persons must have been employed or self-employed in Guyana for at least three years, as evidenced by a minimum of 156 contribution made to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Minister Singh recalled that after 2015, the previous APNU+AFC Government had proposed the introduction of travel bonds intended to bar students with outstanding loans from traveling. “This rendered fear in scores of students across the country. This hostile approach by the APNU+ AFC Administration is yet another example of the colossal non-caring nature of the APNU+ AFC and is in striking contrast to the people centred approach of the People’s Progressive Party,” the minister pointed out.

It is important to note that the government committed to paving a path to free university education through a phased approach this year. Already, this plan is in motion, and according to Dr. Singh, it aligns with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana vision.

“[This] vision seeks to create a society where all Guyanese irrespective of where they live, their ethnic or religious background, their political affiliation or gender or other orientation, have the opportunity to lead productive and happy lives. It aims to achieve this by reducing inequality and access to education, health and other social services, employment and income and security and justice,” the minister asserted. Graduates can explore the eligibility criteria and steps on how to apply at: https://shorturl.at/kvyB5. You can also download the application form at: https://shorturl.at/qsIO5.