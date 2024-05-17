Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chevron reportedly set for UK North Sea exit after 55 years 

May 17, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Chevron is set to commence the sale of its remaining UK North Sea assets, which will mark the US energy giant’s departure from the basin after more than five decades, reported Reuters.

The planned divestment is part of Chevron’s strategy to refocus its portfolio and follows the company’s $53bn deal to acquire Hess.

Previously, Chevron said that Hess’ acquisition, which has hit a roadblock, includes a global asset sale programme valued between $10bn and $15bn. Chevron’s decision to exit the UK North Sea is part of a broader trend among leading oil and gas companies, which are gradually withdrawing from the mature British basin to concentrate on more recent global discoveries.

Its holdings in the region include a 19.4% interest in the BP-operated Clair oilfield, the largest in the British North Sea, which currently produces 120,000 barrels per day. BP is contemplating a third development phase for the Clair field, dubbed Clair South, which remains one of the most significant undeveloped fields in the North Sea.  Oil and gas production in the UK has seen a decline from its late 1990s peak of approximately 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) to around 1.2mboe/d in 2023.

Additionally, Chevron is looking to divest its smaller stakes in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and the associated Ninian and SIRGE pipeline systems.  Industry sources suggest the sale could potentially fetch up to $1bn, excluding tax advantages. The formal sale process is anticipated to launch in June this year, the sources added. This move follows Chevron’s review of its global asset portfolio, with CEO Mike Wirth focusing on the company’s most lucrative assets.

In 2019, Chevron divested many of its North Sea holdings to Ithaca Energy, echoing similar actions by ExxonMobil and Shell over the past decade.  Chevron has clarified that the North Sea sale is not influenced by the UK Government’s 35% windfall tax imposed on North Sea producers after the spike in energy prices in 2022. “As part of Chevron’s focus on maintaining capital discipline in both traditional and new energies, we regularly review our global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for future capital,” the company was quoted as saying. (Offshore Technology)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Public Servants salary can double overnight by just fencing the oil projects.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

AAG can now send all its qualifiers to U20 World Championships

AAG can now send all its qualifiers to U20 World Championships

May 17, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Following recent developments and clarification from World Athletics, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will now be able to send all seven of its...
Read More
Coca-Cola, ICC team up to bring Real Magic for Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Coca-Cola, ICC team up to bring Real Magic for...

May 17, 2024

Stena Drilling throws support behind Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Football championship

Stena Drilling throws support behind...

May 17, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition underway

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden...

May 17, 2024

Bakewell renews long standing RHTYSC sponsorship

Bakewell renews long standing RHTYSC sponsorship

May 17, 2024

RHTYSC cricket teams host annual Jessica Sandia Mother’s Day programme

RHTYSC cricket teams host annual Jessica Sandia...

May 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]