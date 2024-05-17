Kitty man remanded for murder of 16-year-old

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was remanded on Thursday to prison for the murder of 16-year-old Benjamin Seaforth. The accused, Keron Boyer, was arrested on Saturday following the issuance of a wanted bulletin by police on Friday.

Boyer, of Public Road, Kitty, Georgetown made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to enter a plea for the indictable offence.

Reports are that on May 6, 2024, Boyer and the teenager were part of an argument which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Boyer allegedly retrieved a knife from his left-side pants waist and inflicted multiple stab wounds on Seaford.

Following the attack, Seaford started running in a westerly direction on Gordon Street. However, he collapsed approximately 100 feet from the intersection of Gordon and Lamaha Streets. Reports are that Boyer immediately fled the scene.

The police and Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned. Upon arrival, Seaford was examined and subsequently pronounced dead.

Boyer is scheduled to return to court on June 25, 2024.