Friendship man remanded for armed robbery and burglary

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

The man, Kewshawn Nero, was charged for Robbery Under Arms committed on Sharon Sarjoo contrary to Section 222 (C) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, and Burglary committed on Ama Edwards contrary to Section 233 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He was not required to enter a plea for the Robbery Under Arms charge. He however pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Nero of Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday for a series of robberies and rape; he was arrested on Saturday.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted for the accused noting that he is a flight risk and is expected to be charged for other crimes.

Magistrate Schmidt remanded Nero to prison until June 12, 2024.