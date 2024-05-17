Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Friendship man remanded for armed robbery and burglary

May 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

Remanded: Keshawn Nero

The man, Kewshawn Nero, was charged for Robbery Under Arms committed on Sharon Sarjoo contrary to Section 222 (C) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, and Burglary committed on Ama Edwards contrary to Section 233 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He was not required to enter a plea for the Robbery Under Arms charge. He however pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Nero of Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday for a series of robberies and rape; he was arrested on Saturday.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted for the accused noting that he is a flight risk and is expected to be charged for other crimes.

Magistrate Schmidt remanded Nero to prison until June 12, 2024.

