Guyanese rally against slaughter of Palestians by Israel

Kaieteur News – Guyanese on Wednesday gathered at the Square of the Revolution for a Labour Day Rally calling for an end to the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinian workers by Israeli forces.

The rally featured speakers such as former President of Guyana Donald Ramotar, Columnist Freddie Kissoon and Haji Dr. Roshan Khan. They spoke of the atrocities and genocide occurring in Palestine, especially in Gaza and called for it to end.

The rally was themed ‘Stop Targeting Gaza’s Essential Workers’ in light of the significance of Labour Day in Guyana.

However, one of the stories that gripped the hearts of those who attended the rally was that of a seven-year-old boy, Daniyal Dmitriyev who wants to fly jets into the war zone to rescue Palestinian children and their parents from the Israeli killers. His mother said that she would tell him it’s dangerous and cannot be done so easily. She would jokingly ask him what he would do if Israeli forces stopped him. “He would tell me that he would fight them off”.

Driven by his passion and concern for the Palestinians being killed daily he shared a poem with the audience. He said, “I am sorry Gaza, I am sorry Palestine, I am sorry that we cannot stop the falling missiles. I am sorry that we cannot save your children, I wish that we can make them un-see their horrors, I am sorry that we cannot be there with you to help heal your wounds and keep them warm. Believe when I say, we would if we could and I am sorry that it took Genocide for the world to wake for the masses [suffering in Palestine].

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said around 10,300 workers had entered Israel before Oct. 7, 2023. “Some 3,200 workers were released by Israel at the Kerem Shalom crossing in November, while 6,441 others had left for the West Bank,” the statement read. “Around 1,000 workers remain missing,” the NGO said, adding that Israel refuses to disclose any information about the fate of these missing workers.

Israeli human rights group (HaMoked) said on Wednesday that some 9,088 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli jails. Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities. More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.