Govt. invests $22.8M in water distribution network at Potarinau

Kaieteur News – Potarinau Village in South Rupununi, Region Nine, continues to benefit from government interventions aimed at improving access to potable water for hundreds of residents.

During a recent two-day outreach to the region over the weekend, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues handed over a $22.8 million contract to the Village Council to execute works on the water distribution network and elevated storage to achieve 100 per cent coverage.

Speaking at an engagement at the village benab, Minister Rodrigues assured that efforts will continue to ensure all communities are reached by 2025, prioritising equitable access to basic services like water, especially in hinterland regions. Initially, only 60 per cent of the Potarinau Village had access to potable water through a drilled well and PV (Photovoltaic) system.

However, increased water levels prompted the drilling of a new $12 million well, undertaken by R. Kissoon Construction, to serve an additional cluster of 30 households. According to Minister Rodrigues, these interventions also aim to mitigate the challenges posed by prolonged dry periods and have shown significant progress. She highlighted the identification of an additional cluster in the village, assuring that the area will be addressed promptly to provide water access to its residents. Minister Rodrigues reminded the residents that when the government took office in 2020, only 46 per cent of villages had access to potable water.

However, with ambitious targets set by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana aims to achieve the United Nation’s (UN’s) Sustainable Development Goal Six – access to water and sanitation for all by 2030, with significant progress already made to reach it by 2025.

Over the past three years, some $3.5 billion has been invested in the hinterland water programme, resulting in the drilling of 75 new wells. This year, an additional 1.5 billion will fund the drilling of 40 more wells. Additionally, the minister disclosed that “The government of Guyana is committed to investing in Climate Resilient Infrastructure and other measures to counter the impacts of climate change.”

She also commissioned expanded water systems that will benefit approximately 2,000 households in Karaudarnau, Awarewaunau, and Rupunau, while a $23.8M contract was handed over to the Aishalton Village Council for a water distribution system. Minister Rodrigues was joined by Director of Hinterland Services at Guyana Water Inc., Ramchand Jailal, as well as other technical officers. (DPI)