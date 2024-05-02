Body washed up at Hope Beach identified as missing elderly man

Kaieteur News – The body which washed up on Hope Beach on Sunday was identified on Tuesday as that of a Michael Bacchus, 74 of Houston, East Bank Demerara.

According to police reports the elderly man was missing since April 16th 2024.

Police said, on Tuesday, a male, went to Cove and John Police Station, claiming that his father-in-law Michael Bacchus had gone missing since April 16, 2024.’’ There were missing person reports filed at Brickdam and Albertown Police Stations, respectively, by the relatives. As a result of these the man was accompanied by ranks of the Force to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where he identified the body to be that of his father in law by his dentures and clothing.

The man claimed that the deceased was a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital and he suffered from dementia. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for May 03, 2024. This publication previously reported that the decomposing body of a man was on Sunday found by a Mangrove Ranger at Hope Beach, East Coast Demerara. Police said that the discovery was made around 11:30 hrs.