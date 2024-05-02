Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

32 more Laing Avenue households receive housing vouchers

May 02, 2024 News

72-year-old Brenda Hopkinson receives her voucher

Kaieteur Sports – In a move to assist homeowners in upgrading their living standard, some 32 more households in Laing Avenue, Georgetown, received vouchers valued  $250,000 each Monday afternoon.

Each  recipient also received an extra $100,000 to cover labour expenses. The vouchers were distributed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a simple handing-over ceremony at St Pius Primary School, Cemetery Road, Georgetown.

Brimming with happiness was beneficiary Andrew Christian, who welcomed the voucher and stated that much-needed repairs will be undertaken on his house. “I feel fantastic. I have been waiting on this project for quite some time…I will be doing the roof, bedroom walls, and the window frames. If possible, I will do some painting,” Christian told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Sharing similar sentiments was beneficiary Ron Johnson, whose house is in dire need of repairs, said he can now purchase the necessary building materials. Johnson emphasised, “I am thankful for the little help that the government is giving us.” Beneficiary Ann Braithwaite will be using her grant to execute repairs on the washroom, the door, and other necessary works. With this support, 72-year-old Brenda Hopkinson expressed that she is now able to fix her door and zinc sheets, as her house is in a deplorable condition.

“When rain falls, the whole place does flood out. I am glad that my place is getting this help which will go a long way. I am grateful for that since I am an elderly person,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal highlighted that this programme has seen an overall investment of over $31.5 million in vouchers to date. As such, 122 vouchers have been distributed to the residents since the programme commenced. A total of 211 households are eligible to benefit from the initiative when the verification process is completed. In January, the first batch of vouchers, valued at $250,000 each, were distributed to 60 residents from Laing Avenue.

Some 30 more residents  received their vouchers in February.  In July 2023, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced the $50 million house improvement programme for residents of Laing Avenue and Yarrow Dam. Minister Croal reiterated that government’s housing programme caters to ensure persons from all sections of society have access to affordable housing solutions. (DPI)

