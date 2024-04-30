Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

No alternative spot offered for displaced Demico House vendors

Apr 30, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Cleared Demico House area

Cleared Demico House area

Kaieteur News – Displaced vendors outside of Bank DIH Demico House, Stabroek, Georgetown on Monday said that no alternatives site has been provided for them to continue playing their trade.

High Court Judge, Navindra Singh recently ordered that the vendors be removed. The action was filed by Banks DIH Limited, which is the parent company for Demico House. The orders issued by Justice Singh were for two senor City Council officials to remove the vendors and their stands and structures and belongings from the pavement and surroundings outside the popular restaurant.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024 action was taken to clear the area as well as remove vendors and their structures from the area. According to one of the vendors, two trucks were present on the scene around 07:30am and efforts to remove stalls and other materials from the premise were in action.

The drains were also cleared and disposed by the workers. Furthermore, the vendors complied with the removal efforts as they were served two previous notices. In a statement from the Town Clerk, Ms. Candace Nelson, she told Kaieteur News that the previous notices were issued on April 8, 2024 and April 24, 2024. Notably, these notices were issued with immediate action, however no deadline was given.

Several vendors expressed their frustration and dismay as they claimed they were offered no alternative place to practice their trade. “Scratchy”, a vendor who runs a drinks business at the Demico House area stated that he had been a vendor at the Demico House area for 38 years. He further added that the removal has affected his livelihood and “he has a family and his pregnant wife he needs to provide for”.

Another vendor, who opted to remain anonymous, related to the Kaieteur News that he arrived at the Demico House area, during the cleanup around 7:30 am. He is the owner of a food business that he has been operating for 35 years which is completely mobile. Additionally, the man expressed his frustration to Kaieteur News, as he complained about the lack of involvement from the City Council to provide alternatives for disadvantaged vendors.

He further stated that he “made investments in his business that have gone down the drain because he has nowhere to sell his food anymore.” The man fathers 7 children who he provides for solely. On Sunday during the demolition exercise Nelson was present on the scene along with the City Engineer.  The Town Clerk did not address the vendors directly. However, in a statement to the Kaieteur News, the Town Clerk addressed the matter of alternatives for the vendors. Ms. Nelson when asked if the City Council provided any alternatives for the vendors stated that “we are not in a position to provide places for them to vend, there isn’t space for all of them.” She added that she brought the matter up to the Mayor in a meeting, however there was no confirmed way forward with the vending matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby Men’s Rankings

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby...

Apr 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over...
Read More
Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for...

Apr 30, 2024

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game against Belize in Barbados

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game...

Apr 30, 2024

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024 Milo U18 Football title

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024...

Apr 30, 2024

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool tournament set for tomorrow

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool...

Apr 30, 2024

Finalists to be decided tonight

Finalists to be decided tonight

Apr 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Giving change a chance

    Kaieteur News – About fifteen years ago, there was a plan to deploy one hundred traffic wardens across the city. A... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]