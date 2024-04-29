Cops caught on camera assaulting Linden bar owner

Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM
Apr 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility have launched an investigation after ranks from McKenzie Police Station, Linden, Region Ten were caught on camera assaulting a bar owner on Sunday Morning.
A video seen by this media house depicted an officer kicking and punching the businessman as he lay curled up on the ground.
“This matter is already engaging the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility”, police said. GPF is alleging that the bar owner had assaulted one of their ranks first.
Police said that ranks had visited his bar around 07: 00 hrs. on Sunday and instructed his DJ to turn off the music. The DJ reportedly refused and was promptly arrested and taken away to McKenzie Police Station.
Police said that shortly after the owner of the bar visited the station to inquire about his DJ but reportedly began behaving disorderly and allegedly assaulted one of the police while leaving.
Other ranks present reportedly rushed to assist their colleague and the exchange was caught on camera.
