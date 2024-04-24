Vendor shoots men during row over girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old vendor is reportedly on the run after he shot two men on Wednesday night at the Kitty Seawall, Georgetown.

The victims were identified as two taxi drivers, Jermaine Duncan, 34, of Lot 1478 Cummings Park ‘E’ Field Sophia, and Sheldon Smith, 32, of Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown.

Smith was shot in his thigh and is presently at home recovering while Duncan is still hospitalized in a stable condition for a gunshot wound to his belly. It is believed that the vendor shot the men following an argument with them over his girlfriend.

Police said “inquiries disclosed that Smith was celebrating his 34th birthday with friends, including Jermaine Duncan” at the seawall that evening.

At around 22:30 hrs, the suspect pulled up to the gathering in a white fielder wagon from a western direction and spoke with his girlfriend who was attending the celebration.

While police did not reveal what the couple spoke about, it was reported that the man took his girlfriend away from the celebration. He reportedly returned an hour later on a motorcycle and confronted Smith.

The two men started arguing and the vendor pulled out a gun from his pants waist and shot at Smith several times before making good his escape.

Smith was struck in his upper left thigh while Duncan who was standing next to him was hit in the abdomen. The vendor escaped and the victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Detectives recovered six (6) 9mm spent shells from the scene while the hunt continues for the suspect.