South Raiders beat Western Warriors by 19 runs

Kaieteur Sports – South Raiders beat Western Warriors by 19 runs when the teams collided in a 40-over match recently at Malteenoes SC.

South Raiders won the toss and decided first and posted 242 all out in 37.3 overs.

Richie Looknauth made 78 (8×4) (3×6), Nityanand Mathura 48 (1×6) (5×4), Mavindra Dindyal 36 (4×4) (2×6), Banerd Bailey 32(19) (3×4) (3×6) and Bernard Bailey 20(21) (3×4)

Krsna Singh claimed 3-16 (5 overs), Myhiem Khan 3-25 (7 Overs), Ntini Permaul 2-41 (6.3 overs) and Laurel Parks 2-67 (6 overs).

In reply Western Warriors made 223 all out in 39 overs.

Brandon Jaikaran scored 60 (8×4), Tevin Imlach 44 (5×4), Adrian Hinds 26 (3×4) (1×6), Ricardo Percival 20 (2×4) (1×6), Jonathan Van Lange 17 (1×6) (1×4) and Laurel Parks 14 (3×4).

Stephon Wilson bagged 5-31 (8 overs).

The man of the match was Richie Looknauth who also took the award for the scoring the most runs. Other awards went to – Most Wickets: Stephon Wilson, Most Valuable Player: Richie Looknauth, Game Changer: Stephon Wilson, Best Catch: Richie Looknauth, Biggest Six: Nityanand Mathura, Lets Crack it Six & Fours: Richie Looknauth, coaches: Rawle Merel & Martin belle Pestano – Belle, Umpires: Abena Parker & Stephon Josiah.

