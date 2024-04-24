Miner accused of murdering Venezuelan national remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old Miner of South Rupununi was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he was charged for murder when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

Cane Vincent who resides in Quarries Village, South Rupuniuni, Region 9 is accused of murdering 19-year-old Leonel Manuel Franco Beria called “Frankie”, a Venezuelan national who died on April 18, 2024.

Vincent appeared before His Worship, Mr. Teriq Mohamed where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Beria was killed at Paiyuka Falls, located along the Puruni River. Investigations revealed that both Vincent and Beria were employed by another miner, Reneeta Andrews.

According to police, on April 18 at approximately 03:20h, Vincent was among his co-workers, reclining in a hammock while being intoxicated and later fell asleep. Beria allegedly disturbed Vincent’s slumber by striking him while he slept. Vincent became angry, armed himself with a knife and stabbed Beria four times in his back.

The victim sought refuge in his employer’s living quarters but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The police was called in and upon arrival found Beria laying face down on a mattress. He was clad in a brown three-quarter pants. An examination of his body revealed that he was stabbed four times, twice to the upper back and midsection.

The murder weapon was found at the scene.

Vincent is scheduled to return to court on May 14, 2024.