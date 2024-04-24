Guyana raised $110.8 million for Gaza

Kaieteur News – Some $110.8 million was raised through local donations to support humanitarian efforts in Palestine.

The cheque was handed over to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday at the Office of the President. The fundraising initiative was launched at the National Ramadan Village, and spearheaded by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana, the Muslim Youth Organisation, and the Guyana Islamic Trust.

These funds will be dispatched to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). President Ali, during his remarks, affirmed the country’s commitment to peace and national security.

“This simple but important occasion verifies our credentials globally – that is, Guyana believes in global prosperity, the global family, and in the strength of humanity and unity,” he affirmed. The president said this contribution serves as testimony to the spirit of generosity that permeates Guyanese society.

“These resources were raised across all segments of the Guyanese society…and that tells you that Guyana is always united in the process of advancing development, peace, and conditions through which humanity can exist in a fairer and better way,” the president said.

According to President Ali, the people of Palestine deserve to live in peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He assured that Guyana will continue to support all global efforts to bring peace to Palestine, putting a stop to this brutal attack on humanity. For the last six months, Gaza has been suffering at the hands of a brutal Israeli assault. Based on the latest reports, the death toll there has climbed to over 34,000. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Resident UN Coordinator for Guyana, Yeşim Oruç and Director of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Sheikh Moen-ul-Hack were among those in attendance at the ceremony. (DPI)