Buy a hot dog and call it democracy!

Kaieteur News – De politics in dis country getting more twisted than a palm tree in a hurricane. De man who suppose to be setting an example fuh all ah we, just deh pon a next level ah dismissiveness.

De man when asked about de hot dog hot potato claimed that he did not know about it. Dis man who does know any and everything de Opposition seh nah read what was reported in de newspaper about de hot dog man.

One of he party’s organizers gone rogue, threatening folks dat if dem nah buy dem hot dog tickets, dem ain’t getting no cash grant!

Wha’ kind ah ‘grab yuh belly’ politics dis we living in? De PPPC, instead ah giving de fella a boot, just act like dem ain’t smelling de stink coming from deir own backyard.

But hey, dis ain’t no ordinary hot dog stand-off. Dis is about principles, about standing and sanctioning those who threaten dat those who nah buy de PPPC fund-raising hot dog tickets, gan be taken off de list for receive cash grant. De ultimatum to de public was clear: Buy a hot dog or kiss yuh cash grant goodbye. Wha’ next? You gotta wear de party colors to get yuh pension?

Dis whole saga just highlights de rot within de PPPC, how dem ready to turn a blind eye to any shenanigans as long as it ain’t blowing up in there face like a fireworks factory in a fire.

Dis hot dog scandal might just be de tip of de iceberg. If de PPPC ain’t willing to put de foot down on dis nonsense, wha’ else dey letting slide under de radar?

In de end, dem boys seh, “Eh, who needs principles when yuh could just buy a hot dog and call it democracy!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!