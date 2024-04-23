Exxon to hire 20 support vessels daily to lay Gas-to-Shore pipeline

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the use of a fuel bunkering vessel that will be moored in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EZZ) in order to support a 20-fleet of vessels to be used for the offshore aspects of the pipeline laying component for the Gas-to-Energy Project.

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has contracted a consortium of Subsea 7 LCC and Van Oord Offshore (EPC5) to install the 12.75” Gas pipeline system from existing gas production facilities offshore Guyana towards the shore. In explaining its rationale for the need for a vessel to store fuel offshore to support its operation, it was noted that the parties use two types of vessels for such operations—stationary—which remain offshore, and sailing vessels.

The problem with the latter in Guyana’s case however, is that the ability to sail into one of the ports in Georgetown is that it will encounter limited port refueling facilities, in addition to long sailing times for offshore vessels. This as well as the additional time of project activities, higher fuel consumption, “meaning more greenhouse gases” and additional traffic to the local port activities.

With this in mind, the company said, it proposes to use some of its support vessels as a bunkering vessel which will provide services exclusively to the Van Oord construction fleet during the project. “Waddenstroom” is a Multicat that had recently been delivered (January 2024) is sailing under the flag of The Netherlands. Her length overall is 36.66 meters and her width is 13.45.00 meters. The Waddenstroom” is equipped with a certified fuelling station in order to bunker other vessels and barges,” the company said in its Project Summary.

According to the company, Van Oord will operate a fleet of up to 20 vessels and Barges including: Shallow Water Pipelay vessels; Pipe supply vessels; Anchor handlers; Crane barges; Survey vessels; Supply vessel (other than pipes); Crew Transport vessels; Accommodation vessel and specialized vessels for lowering of the pipeline below the seabed.

The company, in its project summary, “offshore bunkering can pose a pollution risk to the marine environment in the unlikely event that a spill should occur.” It was adamant however, “based on thorough management and mitigation measures, supported by the inductions and training of crew with close monitoring during operations, Van Oord will strive to maintain preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of a spill occurring during bunkering offshore.”

According to the company, these include but are not limited to, a Project Spill Prevention Plan in addition to rigorous Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for offshore bunkering.

The company was adamant Van Oord’s objective is to minimise and prevent risks to the environment; However, in the highly unlikely event of a spill the vessel Shipboard Oil Pollution Emergency Plan (SOPEP) provides spill response details and the Waddenstroom along with all vessels in the fleet shall be equipped with SOPEP spill kits and equipment and that training drills will be conducted with all vessel crews with respect to spill prevention and response.