Constabulary Officer critical after hit-and-run accident La Penitence Market

Apr 23, 2024 News

The scene at La Penitence Market following the accident

The scene at La Penitence Market following the accident

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old father of three, Kevin James, is in a critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run incident at La Penitence Market, located on Saffon Street in Charlestown, Georgetown Monday night. James, employed as a Constabulary Officer and residing in Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

According to Lance Corporal #1845, Henry was handling a report from the communications department when he was notified by a senior colleague on duty about the accident involving one of their own. “I attempted to contact the communications department and learned that an ambulance was en route,” Henry stated during an interview with Kaieteur News.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Guyana Fire Service responded promptly to the scene. James was struck by a car, the driver of which this newspaper was able to ascertain immediately.

The incident has been reported to the police, and an investigation is currently underway. (Wayne Lyttle)

