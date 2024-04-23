Constabulary Officer critical after hit-and-run accident La Penitence Market

Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old father of three, Kevin James, is in a critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run incident at La Penitence Market, located on Saffon Street in Charlestown, Georgetown Monday night. James, employed as a Constabulary Officer and residing in Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, was on his way to work when the accident occurred.
According to Lance Corporal #1845, Henry was handling a report from the communications department when he was notified by a senior colleague on duty about the accident involving one of their own. “I attempted to contact the communications department and learned that an ambulance was en route,” Henry stated during an interview with Kaieteur News.
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Guyana Fire Service responded promptly to the scene. James was struck by a car, the driver of which this newspaper was able to ascertain immediately.
The incident has been reported to the police, and an investigation is currently underway. (Wayne Lyttle)
LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!
Apr 23, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across...
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – Just recently, the PPC determined that it does not have the authority to vitiate a contract which was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]