Action bowls off today with star-studded double-header 

Apr 23, 2024

Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 

2024 Inaugural Guyana T10 Blast… 

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will be bowling off their inaugural tournament, dubbed the ‘Guyana T10 Blast’ which bowls off from today April 23rd, with a mouth-watering double-header.

FanCode has come on board as the exclusive digital partners for the India and India subcontinent territory to live stream the matches that will feature Guyana’s best cricketers.

The GCB has approved seven Grounds across the country, including; No# 69 Ground, Malteenoes, Enmore, Imam Bacchus, Blairmont and others as venues; which will host some of the most entertaining T10 cricket over the next few weeks.

Some six franchise teams, two from each county, will battle for supremacy with the likes of; Essequibo Jaguars, Demerara Pitbulls, Berbice Piranhas, Essequibo Anacondas, Berbice Caimans and the Demerara Hawks representing their demographics.

Round 1 bowls off today at the Enmore Ground with an exciting double-header between the Jaguars and the Hawks from 12:00h.

The second game, which bowls off from 14:30h, features Pitbulls squaring off against Caimans as part of the opening round action.

Rounds 2 and 3 continue tomorrow, Wednesday April 24 and Thursday April 25 respectively, also at the Enmore Ground.

The second round will see Piranhas and Anacondas facing off from 12:00h while the Essequibo Jaguars and Caimans of Berbice play each other from 14:30h.

Thursday’s encounters will see the Pitbulls locking up with the Anacondas from 12:30h, while Piranhas look to take a bite out of the Hawks from 14:30h.

Friday’s round at Meten-Meer-Zorg features the Jaguars playing the Anacondas from 12:30h, with the second match at 14:30h between the Pitbulls and Piranhas.

Speaking on the magnitude of such a tournament, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh said this initiative has been on the agenda ever since the board was elected, adding that he’s pleased to be in partnership with Fancode as “We seek to modernize the game in Guyana”.

Singh noted that the quality of the players involved is set to make the tournament overly exciting, as a number of stars will be on show and is urging fans to support the tournament.

Some 90 of the best players, along with a number of top upcoming coaches will be involved as the tournament’s aim is to afford players the opportunity to showcase their talent in this specific T10 format.

As a mandate, the GCB president said the all franchises are expected to have two U19 players in their playing XI at all times; as part of the continued development of the younger core of players.

Players and teams selection was carried out by a draw supervised by chairman of national senior selectors, Ramnaresh Sarwan and his selection panel.

Essequibo Anacondas – Anthony Adams (Captain), Raymond Perez, Johnathan Foo, Avinash Persaud, Joshua Jones, Thaddeus Lovell (U19), Bruce Vincent (U19), Qumar Torrington, Quency Sampson, Quacy Mickel, Tuleseeram Premnauth, Abdul Ramsammy, Ushardeva Balgobin, Alvin Mohabir, Kevon Boodie.

Demerara Hawks – Tevin Imlach (Captain), Rampertab Ramnauth, Joshua Persaud, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Akshaya Persaud, Richie Looknauth, Isai Thorne (U19), Neiland Cadogan, Totaram Bishun, David Williams, Sheldon Charles, Garfield Benjamin, Zeynul Ramsammy, Asraf Bodhoo (U19), Tommani Ceaser

Berbice Caimans – Kevlon Anderson ( Captain), Navindra Persaud, Alex Algoo, Kevin Sinclair, Abdool Subhan, Steven Sankar, Johnathan Van Lange (U19), Shahid Viera (U19), Sylus Tyndall, Aryan Persaud, Devon Lord, Bernard Bailey, Romeo Deonarain (U19), Travis Persaud, Matthew Pottya

Berbice Piranhas – Veerasammy Permaul (Captain), Taganarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Peters, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renee, Rivaldo Phillips, Suresh Dhanai, Darwin Joseph (U19), Haimant Singh, Garfield Phillips, Rajendra Chandrika, Jermey Sandia, Brandon Jaikaran, Nigel Deodat, Shemar Yearwood (U19)

Essequibo Jaguars – Kemol Savory (Captain) Chandrapul Hemraj, Ricardo Adams, Anthony Lim, Joemal LaFleur, Carlos Larose, Shemroy Barrington, Demeter Cameron, Nial Smith, Ashmead Nedd, Leon Andrews, Seon Glasgow, Mavindra Dindyal (U19) , Kevin Kisten (U19), Zachary Jodah (U19)

Demerara Pitbulls – Chris Barnwell (Captain), Sachin Singh, Orin Gibson, Junior Sinclair, Malcom Hubbard, Johnathan Rampersaud, Gulcharran Chulai (U19), Leon Swamy, Floy Joseph, Jadon Campbell, Keon Sinclair, Damian Vantull, Jeremiah Scott, Justin Sutton, Ronald Jeffery (U19)

