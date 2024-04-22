US$11.5M army boat arrives

Kaieteur News – The US$11.5 milllion 115 Defiant monohull patrol vessel that Guyana bought for its army has arrived in the country, President Irfaan Ali stated yesterday on his Facebook page.

President Ali posted, that “The 115 Defiant monohull patrol vessel, designed and built by Metal Shark, has arrived in Guyana to join the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) fleet”. Metal Shark is an American Company that specializes in the designing and building of custom vessels for commercial, defence, and law enforcement purposes.

Government on May 20, 2021 had dipped its hands into the Contingency Funds (monies only used for emergency purposes), to procure the boat and a month later during a Sitting of the National Assembly explained that was an emergency for Guyana.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, at the time said that the need was urgent to protect Guyana from possible invasion and piracy.

A down payment of US$3M (G$618M) was made and the government was required to pay follow-up installments until it arrived. According to the minister, the agreement that was signed with the company provided for a six-payment schedule (the first made on May 20, 2021).

In August last year, the government went to parliament for cash to pay off, transport and delivery of the boat. It was scheduled to arrive months later in October but has finally reached these shores after some trial runs.

The vessel is said to be a custom built one that will suit Guyana’s need and was designed by the GDF.