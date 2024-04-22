No hotdog, no cash handout

Kaieteur News – I like the occasional hotdog. Beef dog, pork dog, or chicken dog, it doesn’t matter, they are all the same to me, be they kosher or halaal. I am an equal opportunity carnivore, haram and an unreconstructed heathen. In New York, we called hot dogs street meat and dirty dogs. Who cares? I didn’t. Now I am laying plans for a long trip to spend some scarce cash. To buy hotdogs, of course. What else?

The plan is to travel to the Essequibo, say hello to some family from my father’s side, pass a message or two onto resident Venezuelans, and splurge on some hotdogs. Twenty hotdogs, if the PPP sellers will allow me. I is ah maan dat duz put me money weh me mouth deh. As could be gathered, this is more than a plan, it is a strategy, and it is pure soulfulness.

For each hotdog purchased from the PPP, the expectation is to collect one cash grant envelope. Who will see, who will know, and who will talk? This is the good and bad about PPP Government inspired cash grants. I have always said that they had teeth. Teeth to bite the resistant, and jaws to wound the unrepentant.

Because as the big man said in the video, no hotdog, no handout. This is democracy in action, PPP style. No matter how much money these guys get, how much they say there are transformed capitalists, they are still dyed in the wool communists.

Communism is about control, total control. Look at how that extended even to the purchase of a GY$20 hotdog. These operators and fraudsters in the PPP make a big barrel of noise about honesty and decency, about openness and being straight up guys, then they shakedown weak and vulnerable and needy citizens (their own supporters) over the purchase of something as basic as a hotdog.

If this is how low the PPP would stoop for a lousy hotdog, then how much lower and rougher would its controllers not get for bigger things. The PPP is always about how it is for human rights and democratic rights and constitutional rights, but about animal rights. Why those fall into the sewage system.

Unless Freedom House came up with the unprecedented, a vegetarian hotdog, some cow or pig or member of the poultry family gave up its existence, so that the lovers of hotdog could have a feast and go on campaigning for the good life. Have some respect for the involuntary suppliers of hotdog protein.

Very seriously, this is how the PPP from top to bottom vulgarizes anything and all things. Something clean passes through PPP hands and it becomes the contents of an ancient tomb in an instant. Some millions end up in their hands and PPP men and women are driven to outpourings of arrogance, excesses of excrescence, and just plain old duttiness.

These are a band of nasty and sickly people. Imagine putting the squeeze on poor Guyanese for failing to buy a hotdog. The word has come to me that it is the same practice from PPP henchmen and goons with the $40,000 a month for part-time work. It is putout or push off. Come out with a placard to greet some dumb minister. Or stand up in line and denounce the PNC, while speaking to the virtues of the PPP.

Or turning up faithfully and marking an ‘X’ near to the cup. If that sounds like, smells like, and looks like blackmail using the dollars from the public treasury, be assured that it is so. On this occasion, however, there has been no loudmouth to this point to give away the part-time job goose in public.

I do not believe that that PPP character from some Gothic horror movie would have acted on his own initiative. A mentality of that superior political quality has to have its roots straight in the bowels of Freedom House, possibly even State House. My gawd! What a big bag of snakes and repulsive creatures here.

If there is one thing that must be said for the fella ranting about potential non hotdog buyers, it was that he threw caution to the four winds and just belted out the party line without care or restraint. For that alone, he gets high marks from me. A straight shooter who shot himself in the foot and drilled several holes into the People’s Progressive Party’s carefully woven tapestry of comforting but devious narratives.

In other words, the PPP lies when it says that it cares. The PPP lies when it says that cash distributions are without fear and favor. The PPP lies when it says that not a single Guyanese has to fear anything about being left out or left behind. Like the late, great Ben E. King sang in Don’t Play that Song I say to PPP deceivers, “You know that you lie, you know that you lie, you lie, you lie….”

If for a hotdog, why not for a halfpenny. If this is what could be threatened over the purchase of something as simple and minute as a hotdog, then there can be no limit to the many other harlotries in which the PPP is engaged. And all under the cover of clean governance, pure leadership, and democracy’s ideals. Today, it is threats about a hotdog. Tomorrow it could be a baldheaded or potbellied hangman coming.

