La Penitence Market vendors robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – Two vendors were during the wee hours of Sunday robbed by four masked bandits reportedly armed with guns and knives at the La Penitence Market, Saffon Street, Georgetown.

The victims were identified as stall holders Shoba (only name given) and her husband (Bisnauth).

Shoba told Kaieteur News that four bandits- two of them brandishing firearms and others wielding knives- leaped over the counter of their stall and demanded that they hand over their cell phones, jewelry, and an undisclosed sum of cash.

The men then escaped. No injuries were reported.