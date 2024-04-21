Miner’s body found floating in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old miner of Batavia Village, Cuyuni River, Region Seven was found floating in the Essequibo River on Friday after he was reported missing two days prior.

The dead man was identified as Exley Boyal.

Police in a press release stated that Boyal’s body was found at about 17:30hrs on Friday.

Kaieteur News understands that Boyal went missing on April 18, 2024, around 10:45hrs. According to police, a boat captain from Falmouth Essequibo River, called the Bartica Police Station and reported that he saw a small wooden boat called ‘ballahoo’ with a 15 horse power (HP) Yamaha outboard engine drifting in the vicinity of Byderabo, Essequibo River. He reportedly told police that the engine was on, but no one was in the boat.

Following that, a rank visited the scene where the boat was located and a search was conducted. Notably the rank found 1 ZTE cellular phone and four five-gallon pails. Thereafter, the boat was taken to the Bartica Police Station, where it was lodged.

A telephone number for the wife of the deceased was obtained, and she was contacted shortly after and told of the discovery. The wife reportedly told ranks that Boyal is her husband and identified the boat that was found in the Essequibo River to be their property. She added that on April 18, 2024, at 08:30hrs, she, along with her husband and a 59-year-old Chainsaw Operator from Batavia Village, traveled to Bartica, Region Seven.

Additionally, the woman revealed that she disembarked at Bartica Market, while her husband and the 59-year-old male proceeded to Burn Bush, Essequibo River.

Amidst the discovery, the male was contacted and questioned by ranks, and he indicated that after Boyal’s wife went at Bartica Market, he and the deceased went to Sherry’s Saw Mill at Burn Bush, Essequibo River. Notably on the way, they stopped at Dass’s Liquor Store at First Avenue, Bartica, and purchased half a bottle of High Wine and started imbibing.

The chainsaw operator said too that they arrived safely at Sherry’s Saw Mill, and after a while, Boyal left Burn Bush to return to Bartica with the boat.

As such, a search party was formed, and searches were conducted in the area for Boyal, but he was not found during that search.

Notably on Friday, Boyal’s body was fished out and escorted to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Examinations were done on the body by a Crime Scene Technician (CST) and no marks of violence were seen. However, ‘blood-like’ substance was seen oozing from his nostrils.

His body was then taken to the hospital mortuary for storage as it awaits a post-mortem examination.