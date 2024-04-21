“Guyana Catch Dutch Disease Like Flu!”

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys seh it look like Guyana catch Dutch disease, and it spreading like flu in a crowded minibus! Every corner you turn, people bawling ’bout how hard it is to get foreign currency. You’d think dem trying to get gold from a miser’s grip! And when dem finally get some, dem business people saying how it slipping through dem fingers like sand.

You walk into a shop these days, and you might need to mortgage your soul to buy a pack of biscuits. Prices flying higher than kite pon Easter Monday! Dem say it’s the Dutch disease making everything more expensive.

And let’s talk ’bout them rentals! Landlords out here acting like dem own pieces of gold instead of just property. Dem hike up the prices so high, you’d think they’re renting out penthouses in New York City, not lil’ old Georgetown. People struggling to find a place to rest dem head without selling a kidney!

And what ’bout them traditional sectors, eh? Paddy bugs causing more trouble than a mischief-making cousin at a family gathering. And now them sugarcane looking like they’ve been on a diet! Stunted canes, stunted progress, stunted hopes for a brighter future!

But wait, we got oil now, right? Plenty black gold pumping from our shores, making some people richer than King Midas. But where’s the wealth trickling down to? Seems like it’s evaporating faster than water in the desert sun!

So, here we are, surrounded by abundance, yet drowning in distress. Dutch disease spreading faster than gossip in a hair salon. If we don’t find a cure soon, we might as well rename Guyana to “Dutch Guiana” and call it a day!

Talk Half! Leff Half!