Campbellville Health Centre staff in good health after syringe discovered in water dispenser – GPHC

Kaieteur News – Following the discovery of a syringe in a water dispenser at the Campbellville Health Centre on Friday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has assured that no staff of the health centre has suffered any adverse effects.

The hospital, in a statement issued to address reports of staff feeling unwell said that at about 14:00h, a security officer assigned to the health centre discovered the syringe in the dispenser located in the staff lunch room.

Upon the discovery, the clinic administration immediately alerted GPHC’s administration and the Chief Internal Security Officer. GPHC reported that its Chief Security Officer then made contact with the police who visited the health centre to investigate the incident.

“Contrary to the misinformation circulating on social media, at the time of discovery, no staff reported any adverse health effects. However, in adherence to established protocols, all staff members were immediately transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at GPHC for precautionary screening for any potential toxicological concerns,” GPHC said.

The hospital said that after thorough assessments, GPHC revealed that the staff was discharged and are in good health, but are being monitored.

Kaieteur News understands that samples from the syringe and water dispenser were taken and sent for testing at a laboratory which later revealed that there were traces of alcohol present in the samples.

According to the hospital, the incident is currently under investigation by both the Guyana Police Force and GPHC’s internal security team.

“The Georgetown Pubic Hospital Corporation wishes to emphasize that the health and wellbeing of our staff and patients are of paramount importance and as such, take this incident very seriously,” the hospital said.