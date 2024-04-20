Govt. to spend $607M to rebuild four police stations

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to spend an estimated $607,481,460 to reconstruct four police stations across the country.

At a recent reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the police stations are located at Anna Regina in Region Two, North Ruimveldt and Mahaica in Region Four and Orealla in Region Six.

Kaieteur News understands that $138 million is estimated for North Ruimveldt Police Station, $153 million for Mahaica Police Station, $119 million for Orealla Police Station, and $195 million for the Anna Regina Police Station. In addition to this, the ministry has set aside $138 million to upgrade the Highway Patrol Base to a police station.

With over $44 billion approved in the 2024 budget for the Home Affairs Ministry, the agency intends to use part of the allocation to reconstruct a number of police stations across the country and complete ongoing works at other police stations that began last year.

