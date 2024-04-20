ECB launches historic junior academy at EBE

Latest update April 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 20, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Essequibo Cricket Board, as part of drive to enhance the growth of cricket in the county, has launched yet another academy.
This time the East Bank of Essequibo is the beneficiary of such venture; the academy was launched recently at Cinderella Park, Zeelugt.
The ECB had only latterly launched academies in Wakenaam, Leguan, Pomeroon, South Essequibo and North Essequibo.
The academies cater for aspiring cricketers from age 7 to 17, both male and female and sessions last for 10 to 12 hours weekly where students are being tutored on the basics of the game, discipline and cricket awareness.
Pastor Terry Newton, who is a certified level two coach, is head coach of the Academy.
This is the brainchild of President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh.
President of ECB Mr. Deleep Singh, Coordinator of the academy Mr. Kumar Dass and representative of the GCB Mr. Anthony D’ Andrade were among those present at the launch.
Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?
Apr 20, 2024– Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques to headline tonight’s card Kaieteur Sports – The Everest Cricket Club pavilion crackled with tension yesterday as the Guyana Boxing Board hosted its...
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Once a habit has been drilled into you, it returns almost automatically when you return to the setting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]