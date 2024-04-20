Latest update April 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

ECB launches historic junior academy at EBE

Apr 20, 2024 Sports

Executives and participants take time out for a photo. (Photo Ian Allan Whyte)

Kaieteur Sports – The Essequibo Cricket Board, as part of drive to enhance the growth of cricket in the county, has launched yet another academy.

This time the East Bank of Essequibo is the beneficiary of such venture; the academy was launched recently at Cinderella Park, Zeelugt.

The ECB had only latterly launched academies in Wakenaam, Leguan, Pomeroon, South Essequibo and North Essequibo.

The academies cater for aspiring cricketers from age 7 to 17, both male and female and sessions last for 10 to 12 hours weekly where students are being tutored on the basics of the game, discipline and cricket awareness.

Pastor Terry Newton, who is a certified level two coach, is head coach of the Academy.

This is the brainchild of President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh.

President of ECB Mr. Deleep Singh, Coordinator of the academy Mr. Kumar Dass and representative of the GCB Mr. Anthony D’ Andrade were among those present at the launch.

