Wins for MHS and Linden Foundation

– ExxonMobil Linden inter-school tournament continues today

Kaieteur Sports – Mackenzie High School and Linden Foundation Secondary clinched three vital points in the ongoing ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School soccer tournament at the Wisburg school ground.

Linden Foundation secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Wisburg, courtesy of goals from Stephen Johnson (35’) and Esan Simon (64’), while Kilan Newland netted for Wisburg Secondary in the 70th minute, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie High School dominated with a 3-0 win over Harmony Secondary, with goals from Azaino Benjamin (8’), Dexter Milo (41’), and Azizi Grant (55’).

The tournament continues today from 2:00 pm with defending champions Christianburg Wismar Secondary aiming to clinch the top spot in Group A as they face winless Harmony Secondary School.

In the second match today, Mackenzie High School will clash with the formidable Linden Technical Institute (LTI) in a game crucial for determining the semi-finals line-up.