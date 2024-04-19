Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Mahabirsingh 8 wickets give CCC slight lead with crucial 3rd day ahead 

Apr 19, 2024 Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles spinners will look to finish the job today and give their batsmen ample time to settle in the second innings as they eye another win.

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7 Day 2

– GHE trail by 142 runs (CCC 2nd inn. 165-7) Brooks 54*

Kaieteur Sports – A world-class spell from spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh which produced 8 wickets, helped Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) claw their way to a safe position as they enter Day 3 with a 142-run lead over the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The Eagles were bowled out for 223 in their first innings replying to CCC’s 200, with Raymon Perez (62) and in-form Captain Tevin Imlach (55), scoring his 4th 50-plus score this season.

Debutant, right-arm off-break spinner Mahabirsingh, owned day 2 as he spun his way to 1st innings figures of 8-51.

CCC were 165-7 in their second innings at the close of play with Captain Shamarh Brooks set to build on his 54* and the team’s lead, with just three teammates remaining.

Opener Odain McCatty set the tone with a solid knock of 56 from 81 (6×4) while Yannick Ottley (17) and Brooks looked better compared to the first innings.

CCC Spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh had a phenomenal day as he grabbed 8-51. 

The Eagles spinners picked up where they stopped on Thursday, with the Berbice trio of Veerasammy Permaul (2-44), Sinclair (2-29) and Gudakesh Motie (2-42), providing the early breakthroughs as they look to snap up the three remaining wickets today.

Earlier, Harpy Eagles took their score to 201-6 by lunch after Mahabirsingh ripped out a few wickets during his opening spell, before completing the job during the afternoon session.

Overnight batsmen, Perez, were the first to go, having his stumps rattled, while Kevlon Anderson (27) edged a delivery into the gloves of the wicket-keeper shortly after.

Sinclair reached 37, but then completed his own demise after chopping a delivery onto his stumps, followed by Kemol Savory (05), which left Guyana with most of their top-order back in the Pavillion.

Mahabirisingh continued his rampage throughout the afternoon session despite Imlach resisting on his way to another half-century, before losing his remaining teammates to some classy spin bowling.

Day 3’s play continues today at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground from 10:00h.

