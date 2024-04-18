Guyanese men gunned down in Suriname

Kaieteur News – Two men who were known to the Guyana Police Force, were gunned down in Suriname in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed by the Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who made contact with his Surinamese counterparts. The victims have been identified as: Jeremiah Smith and Ozwick Brazillio. Reports out of Suriname indicate that the incident occurred around 02:hrs Wednesday on Rubensstraat in Suriname. The men were murdered by two unidentified males and they died on the spot.

According to Waterkant- a news outlet in Suriname, the two men were liming on the street in Paramaribo North around 2:30 hrs, when two men on a motorcycle stopped and fired machine guns in their direction. One of the victims ran into a gutter to escape the hail of bullets, but to no avail. After committing the act the perpetrators made good their escape and up until press time there was no trace of them. The case has been transferred to the Capital Crimes Department of the Surinamese police and investigations continue.

Back in 2022 the then 18 year old Smith was arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following the interception of a boat containing 1000 twelve-gauge live cartridges. According to CANU, on November 30, 2022 ranks were patrolling Crabwood and Moleson Creeks when they intercepted a boat with a number of occupants that had just docked. After realising that the CANU officers were in the area, the occupants of the boat fled into nearby bushes. This caused the CANU ranks to give chase. During the chase, the ranks were able to apprehend Smith. He was taken to the Springlands Police Station as investigations continue. Additionally, Smith was arrested by CANU sometime before, for being found with 40kg of cannabis in a motor vehicle, along the Springlands Public Road.